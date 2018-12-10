PRO in Prime Minister's Office dies, PM condoles death

(Eds: Adds input that PM visited AIIMS) New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the prime minister's office and senior journalist Jagdish Thakkar passed away here Monday.Thakkar, 72, who was unwell for some time, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on September 23. The nature of his illness was not known.Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS and spent time with the family of Thakkar, the Prime Minister's Office said.Condoling Thakkar's demise, Modi said he was awonderful person who loved his work."Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi. He was known for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature," the PM tweeted.He had previously served with many chief ministers of Gujarat. "We have lost a wonderful person, who loved his work and did it with utmost diligence. Condolences to his family and well wishers," Modi said. Thakkar's cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday evening. PTI NAB PLB NAB DVDV