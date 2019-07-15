Probe ordered into affairs of Karnataka's IMA group: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Corporate Affairs Ministry has ordered a probe into the dealings of a firm linked to the Bangalore-based IMA group, under scanner in a multi-crore ponzi scam, the government said Monday.MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur said the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, has received a complaint against IMAIP Bullion and Trading for collecting amount from public by inducting them as partners in the limited liability partnership firm.Based on the RoC report, the ministry has ordered an investigation against the company, he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.Depositors from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and even Delhi are said to have fell into the trap of the scam allegedly pulled by the IMA group.The Karnataka Police SIT has arrested 18 people in connection with the scam case.Thakur said the Enforcement Directorate has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the IMA group that stands for 'I Monetary Advisory Private Limited.'According to information received from the Karnataka government, a case has been registered and a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the case, he said. PTI NES NES ABHABHABH