Probe ordered into dance programme held in primary school

Ballia, Jan 5 (PTI) The Ballia district administration has ordered a probe into a blanket distribution programme held ina school, where classes were halted and a dance programme was held.The Basic Education Officer of the district, Santosh Rai, Saturday said, "On Friday, a blanket distribution programme was held at a primary school in Aasmaan Thothaa village under the Sahatwar police station area. According to a complaint received, a dance programme was also held at the venue with dancers dancing to the tunes of film songs."He added that the dance programme created disturbance among the students and the classes were also hampered."Orders have been issued to probe the incident. The block education officer will submit his report and accordingly, action will be initiated," Rai said. PTI CORR NAV RC