Probe ordered into functioning of JKPCCL

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered setting up of a panel to probe the functioning of J&K Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCCL) including alleged diversion of funds and irregularities in appointments. The Governor's Administration accorded sanction to the constitution of a fact-finding committee to look into the working of JKPCCL, officials said Friday. According to the order issued by the General administrative department (GAD), the committee shall be headed by Principal Secretary, planning, development & monitoring department. Its members are Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) and Commissioner Secretary (revenue) while managing director JKPCCL is its member secretary. The mandate of the Committee is to look into manner of awarding contracts to contractors, tendering procedures, diversion of funds from one project to another leading to a large number of incomplete projects, irregularities in appointments at various levels, functioning and huge time and cost overruns in project implementation and reasons of estimates for construction being much higher than those of PWD, the order reads. The Committee may co-opt any officer and expert in its deliberations. The Committee shall submit its report and recommendations to the government by December 26, it said. PTI AB RT