'Proclaimed offender' arrested from south Delhi's CR Park: Police

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A man who was declared a "proclaimed offender" by a court in four cases of cheating was arrested from CR Park area in south Delhi on Tuesday, police said.Sumeet Bharana is the director of Noida-based construction firm Era Group. A case was registered against him in April at the CR Park police station on directions of the Saket court, police said. Multiple raids were conducted at his hideouts and he was nabbed from Sarvodaya Enclave on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.He is found to be involved in several cases of cheating, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.