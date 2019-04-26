Proclaimed woman offender involved in cheating cases arrested

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A proclaimed woman offender involved in several cases of cheating was arrested from Gurugram, police said Friday. The woman, identified as Priyanka Chopra was declared "Proclaimed offender" in more than four cases, they said. In January 2019 alone, four court orders were received at C R Park police station for the registration of cases against Chopra in connection with various complainants registered against her, police said. Subsequently, cases were registered and teams were formed to nab Chopra, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said. Serval raids were conducted at her given address, where it was learned from the neighbours that various police teams were regularly raiding the residence and she has vacated the rented accommodation, he said. It also came to notice that Chopra has been evading arrest and is regularly changing her mobile numbers and places of stay, he added. After keeping close watch over her family members, her address was located at Gurugram following which she was arrested on Thursday, police said, adding further investigation and linking of other cases is under the progress. PTI AMP RCJ