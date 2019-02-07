Procurement from GeM platform to touch Rs 25,000 cr this fiscal: CEO Chauhan

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Procurement through the public procurement online platform -- Government e-marketplace (GeM) is expected to touch Rs 25,000 crore in the current financial year, as against Rs 5,000 crore last year, a top official said Thursday. The commerce and industry ministry launched the GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments and agencies. GeM Chief Executive Officer Radha Chauhan said the online platform for central and state government departments has set a procurement target of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for purchase of goods and services in the next 4-5 years. The procurement from GeM will reach Rs 25,000 crore by March-end this year, Chauhan told PTI. Besides, she said 26 per cent of the procurement on the platform is done from Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and more than half of the orders go to them. Earlier, the GeM CEO addressed the Global Procurement Summit organised by AIMA here. PTI RSN RVK DRR