Producer Manish Mundra turns director

Mumbai, August 13 (PTI) Producer Manish Mundra is set to make his directorial debut with an untitled social drama feature film inspired by true events. The filmmaker, who backed films such as the National Award-winning "Newton" and "Masaan", will co-direct the project with writer-director Supreet K Singh.Mundra, founder of production banner Drishyam Films, said he always wanted to direct a movie."Deep down in my heart, there was always an instinct to make my own film. Because of other engagements and priorities in life, I started with producing films, which I will continue to do. But I believe now the time is right to take the next step in my creative journey," he said in a statement.The debutant director said he has been following the story of a brave heart Indian woman and her journey through the corrupt confluence of politics, police and judiciary."It has made such an impact on me that I have decided to plunge into the world of filmmaking to bring this important story to the world."Darab Farooqui of "Dedh Ishqiya" fame will pen the screenplay.The film will be shot in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and will go on floors in January 2020. On the production front, upcoming releases from Mundra's banner include National Award-winning Bengali director Suman Ghosh's Hindi debut "Aadhaar", veteran actor Seema Pahwa's directorial debut "Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi" and Prashant Nair's anthology feature "Tryst with Destiny". The production house is also backing its first regional feature, a Marathi film "Ghaath" directed by Chhatrapal Ninawe and featuring "Sacred Games" star Jitendra Joshi. PTI RDS SHDSHD