Producer Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, known for backing family-oriented films such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Maine Pyar Kiya", passed away Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest, according to the family. He was 77.He passed away at 9.04 am Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. "It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace," a statement from the family, posted on Rajshri Productions' official Twitter handle, read.The producer had complained of back pain and was taken to the hospital on Monday, an official from Rajshri Films, told PTI. "He passed away today morning due to cardiac arrest," the official added. He is survived by wife Sudha and son Sooraj Barjatya, a noted filmmaker. Kumar's father Tarachand Barjatya had founded the production company, known for '90s hits such as "Hum Saath Saath Hain", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Maine Pyar Kiya". The company had also produced more recent titles such as "Vivah", Salman Khan-starrer "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and "Hum Chaar", which released this month. Kumar's last rites will be performed on Thursday at Worli crematorium. PTI KKP RB BKBK