Production at Parsoda mine expected to begin by April-end: MOIL

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) State-run MOIL Friday said production at its Parsoda manganese mine is expected to begin by the end of April 2019. The mine will be operated by opencast mining method, the company said in a BSE filing. "MOIL has been granted mining lease of Parsoda manganese mine near village Parsoda, 46 kms from Nagpur in the year 2016. "The lease extends...for 50 years period i.e. from April 22,2016 to April 21, 2066 and the project cost is estimated to be Rs 19.54 crore. The production is expected to be started by end of March/April, 2019," it said.MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, operates around 10 mines, including six in Maharashtra and four in Madhya Pradesh. Balaghat mine is its largest, which produces top quality manganese ore. PTI ABI ABM