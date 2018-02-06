Production of Rs 10 coins halted temporarily on adequate

stocks: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Production of Rs 10 coins has been halted temporarily due to adequate stocks, the government informed the Lok Sabha.

There is no plan to stop production of coins, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a written reply dated February 2 and made available today.

"The production of Rs 10 coins has been halted temporarily as adequate stocks are available," he said, adding that "there is no perceptible" decline in demand of coins in the country.

Sufficient stocks of coins are available to meet public demand, the minister said.

Jaitley also said that RBI and banks are taking all measures to ensure availability of coins to public across the counters and through coin melas.

There was no sitting of the Lok Sabha on February 2 in view of the death of BJP MP Chintaman Vanga on January 30.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned yesterday after paying tributes to BJP member Hukum Singh, who died on Saturday. PTI NKD ABM