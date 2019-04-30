Prof C V Jawahar Appointed Dean of Research & Development at IIIT-Hyderabad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, April 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Prof C V Jawahar has been appointed the new Dean of Research & Development at IIIT-Hyderabad. He takes over from Prof Vasudeva Varma who previously held the position for two consecutive terms.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879704/Prof_CV_Jawahar.jpg )Prof C V Jawahar is the head of Centre for Visual Information Technology (CVIT), Machine Learning (ML) Lab and Executive Education Group (EEG) at IIIT Hyderabad, and leads a group focusing on computer vision, machine learning and multimedia systems. An Amazon Chair Professor, Prof Jawahar is also an elected Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE) and the International Association of Pattern Recognition (IAPR). His prolific research is globally recognized in the Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision research community with more than 50 publications in top tier conferences in computer vision, robotics and document image processing to his credit.Extremely conscious of the social and practical relevance and application of research, Prof Jawahar is actively engaged with several government agencies, ministries and leading companies around innovating at scale through research. Speaking on the new appointment, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT-Hyderabad, said, "Prof Jawahar is a foremost researcher in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision and brings a wealth of research experience to his new position as Dean of R&D. We are confident that IIIT-H's research will continue its upward trajectory under his leadership. I thank Prof Vasudeva Varma for the yeoman service as Dean of Research for the past six years. The Information Retrieval community will appreciate his return to full-time research."Acknowledging the magnitude of his new role, Prof Jawahar says, "IIIT Hyderabad has emerged as a premier research university in a short span of time, thanks to my predecessors, colleagues and students. I look forward to continuing the existing initiatives, strengthening our research ecosystem and making it more impactful and innovative."About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.Website: www.iiit.ac.inSource: International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad PWRPWR