Progress on land acquisition cases for border fencing reviewed in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) The progress in land acquisition cases for 135-foot border fencing and border out posts (BOPs) was reviewed at a meeting here on Friday, an official spokesman said. The meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan reviewed various matters, including the status of land acquisition cases of border fencing and BOPs, quantum of category-wise land lying in between border fencing and zero line, and disbursement of compensation among benefactors, he said.The official said the meeting was informed that there are 72 cases, including priority projects, under border fencing and 55 cases under BOPs, and these are at different stages of clearance and execution.He said 39 finalised awards were issued under border fencing and an amount of Rs 3.82 crore has been disbursed among the beneficiaries by the respective sub-divisional magistrates."Chauhan fixed specific timelines for completion of all the cases categorised under priority sector and exhorted the officers concerned to strictly adhere to the directions for achieving the set targets in time," the spokesman said.He said she directed the officers to convene meetings with authorities concerned to resolve the pending issues regarding border fencing, BOPs and others.Chauhan also directed the officers to disburse the compensation amount among the beneficiaries where the final awards have been issued, the spokesman said, adding that a threadbare discussion was also held on the progress regarding land acquisition and requisition cases of the Army and the CRPF. PTI TAS IJT