Prohibitory orders clamped in three Guwahati police districts

Guwahati, Nov 15 (PTI) Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in the three police districts of Guwahati city with immediate effect on Thursday, ahead of Friday's Assam secretariat gherao programme of KMSS and AJYCP against the Citizen (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The order clamped in the East, West and Central police districts will remain in force till further notice, police said. The 'Janata Bhawan Gherao' at the secretariat on Friday by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti(KMSS), a peasant organisation, and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), a student organisation, is expected to see participation from 68 other organisations from other parts of the state, protest organisors said. Protesters travelling from Sadia, Dhubri and Diphu to participate in the agitation were detained at Tamulpur, which is about 80 km from here, and Sipajhar, which is about 60 km from here, police said. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. The bill seeks to grant citizenship to people belonging to minority communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India, instead of a wait of 12 years, even if they do not possess any proper document. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 15, 2016 and a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament, which is examining it, had been asked to submit its report in the coming winter session of Parliament, which is likely to be the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha. Large sections of people, organisations in the northeast and leading political party AGP, which is an ally of the ruling BJP, are opposed to the bill saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia told newsmen here that the administration will take strong action against anyone trying to break the law. Strict vigil would be kept in Guwahati, he said. The deputy commissioners of police of East and West in separate orders on Thursday said the prohibitory order was passed as it was necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of public, smooth flow of traffic and normal functioning of offices in the areas.