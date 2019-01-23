Prohibitory orders imposed in UP's Shamli district

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed in Shamli district to maintain law and order and in view of the UP board examination, officials said Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate K B Singh said orders were imposed Tuesday under Section 144 of the CrPC, preventing assembly of more than four people. People were also from carrying firearms and using loudspeakers with immediate effect. The Uttar Pradesh Board examination will begin on February 7 and will be held over 16 working days. PTI CORR AAR