Prohibitory orders withdrawn in Jammu; schools, colleges to reopen from Saturday

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) The Jammu district administration on Friday withdrew prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 imposed here on August 5 in view of the Centre abrogating constitutional provisions that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order. According to the order issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, all schools, colleges and academic institutions may resume their functioning normally from August 10. PTI SKL SMNSMN