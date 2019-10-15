Project engineer among 4 held for violating NGT norms in Noida

Noida (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Four people including an engineer of a builder's project here were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly flouting National Green Tribunal's norms on pollution, officials said. Noida City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said the administration carried out an on-site inspection at the Lotus Arena project in Sector 79 and also seized a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant. "Four people -- an engineer, a supervisor, a project incharge and one more person were arrested from the site for violating norms set by the NGT and causing pollution, Mishra said. The district administration has warned strict action against those flouting the norms and said it would intensify monitoring of violations in coming days. PTI KIS RCJ