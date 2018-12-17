Project launched to develop Kanvashram as tourist spot

Pauri, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj Monday laid the foundation stone of a project to develop Kanvashram as a tourist destination, officials said.Describing it as the birthplace of King Bharat, Satpal Maharaj, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat, said the decision to develop Kanvashram as a tourist spot was taken because of its significant history.Born to Shakuntala and Dushyant at Kanvashram, Chakravarti Samrat king Bharat's empire extended from Myanmar to Kandahar, the tourism minister said in his address on the occasion.Kanvashram is situated on the banks of River Malini in Pauri Garhwal near Kotdwara. PTI CORR ALM RHL