Projects worth Rs 3,400 cr sanctioned for Northeast in 3 yrs: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned projects worth Rs 3,400 crore in the Northeastern states in last three years, Union minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha.Singh said the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) has been regularly receiving proposals from the Northeastern states, and during the last three years, projects to the tune of Rs 3,400 crore have been sanctioned under different schemes and packages like Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR), North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).Funds were also sanctioned to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC), Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Dima Hasao Autonomous Territorial Council (DHATC) and Social and Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF), he said replying a written question. PTI ACB RCJ