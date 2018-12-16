Projects worth Rs 44.6k cr underway for rail connectivity to ports

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) As many as 52 projects for rail connectivity to ports are underway entailing an investment of Rs 44,605 crore, an official said Sunday.These projects are being undertaken by the Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd (IPRCL) and the Ministry of Railways.IPRCL has taken up 32 projects worth Rs 18,253 crore across nine major ports, of which eight projects worth Rs 175 crore have been completed, a Shipping Ministry official said.The official said in addition, 23 rail connectivity projects worth Rs 24,877 crore identified under Sagarmala have being taken up by the Ministry of Railways, out of which seven projects entailing Rs 2,491 crore investment have been completed.Sagarmala is a port-led development programme of the country which seeks to reduce logistics cost for both overseas and domestic trade.Another 15 rail connectivity projects worth Rs 4,193 crore have been taken up, out of which three projects worth Rs 52 crore have been completed."A total of 52 projects with an investment of Rs 44,605 crore are in various stages of implementation by these agencies, while 18 projects have been completed," the official said.Besides, a pact for implementation of the 362 km Indore-Manmad New Railway Line Project has been signed recently between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Ministry of Railways and the governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.The new project will reduce the distance from Mumbai/Pune to key central India locations by 171 kilometers, resulting in lower logistics costs, the official said.This is especially significant as the new railway line will pass through the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor nodes of Igatpuri, Nashik and Sinnar; Pune and Khed; and Dhule and Nardana. PTI NAM ABM