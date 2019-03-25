Prominent Cong, BJP leaders file nominations in U'khand

Dehradun, Mar 25 (PTI) Five candidates from the Congress, three from the BJP and one from the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party filed their nominations on Monday for the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand going to polls in the first phase on April 11. BJP heavyweights who filed their nominations Monday included former chief minister and sitting MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from Haridwar, Pradesh party president Ajay Bhatt from Nainital and sitting MP Ajay Tamta from Almora reserved seat. BJP candidates Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Tirath Singh Rawat have already filed their nominations on March 22 from Tehri and Pauri Garhwal seat, respectively. All Congress candidates filed their nominations on Monday, including former chief minister Harish Rawat from Nainital, Manish Khanduri from Pauri Garhwal, Pritam Singh from Tehri, Ambarish Kumar from Haridwar and Pradeep Tamta from Almora. Congress rebel Furkan Ali also filed his nomination from Haridwar on Monday as the candidate of Shivpal Yadav's Pragtishil Samajwadi Party. PTI ALM SNESNE