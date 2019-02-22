Promote communal amity, be wary of divisive forces: Assam Guv to youth

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi Friday exhorted the youth to contribute to the country's growth and promote communal harmony, even as he cautioned them to be wary of "divisive forces".In his address at a World Scouts Day function here, he also expressed hope that by 2024, the Scouts and Guides "premier youth movement". "I congratulate you for the work done so far and urge you to continue to contribute to India's growth and development," Mukhi said. "As scouts and guides, you have already contributed to various causes. You must work to promote communal harmony, but at the same time be wary of divisive forces," he said. The event celebrated the World Scouts Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of Scouting movement. Scouts and Guides, dressed up in colourful uniform from various parts of the country, had gathered in Delhi for the event. "I wish that by 2024, our Scouts and Guides (movement) will be a globally visible, consistently growing, self-reliant premium youth movement that is gender balanced, vibrant and responsive to trends," Mukhi said. He also appreciate the contribution of scouts (boys) and guides (girls) towards promoting Swachh Bharat. "I hope your meritorious service will be an inspiration for others to follow suit in coming years. And, that you will further be associated with humanitarian services, especially during natural calamities and demonstrate humanitarian value to other citizens," the Assam governor said. PTI KND GVS