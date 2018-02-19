Promoter buys stake worth Rs 111 cr in KEC Intl

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) KEC Internationals promoter Instant Holdings today bought over 1 per cent stake in the infrastructure major for Rs 111 crore through an open market transaction. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, the promoter purchased 28.05 lakh shares, amounting to 1.09 per cent stake in the firm. The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 395.95, valuing the transaction at Rs 111.07 crore, the data showed. At the end of the December 2017 quarter, Instant Holdings held 1.80 crore shares, or 7.01 per cent, in KEC International. The shares were sold by Stellar Energy Trust. In a separate block deal, Instant Holdings disposed of 14.81 per cent stake in the drug firm RPG Life Sciences for Rs 110.94 crore. The data showed that Instant Holdings, a promoter of RPG Life Sciences, offloaded 24.50 lakh shares, or 14.81 per cent, in the drug firm. The shares were sold at a price of Rs 452.85 apiece, translating into a transaction worth Rs 110.94 crore. Instant Holdings controlled 16.53 per cent stake in RPG Life Sciences at the end of December 2017 quarter. The shares were purchased by Nucleus Life Trust. PTI VRN MKJ