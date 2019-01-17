Promoter stake dilution: HC to hear Kotak Bank's plea in March

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Thursday adjourned till March 12 the hearing on private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's plea challenging an RBI directive asking it to dilute its promoter shareholding.The bank had moved the HC last month challenging a letter dated August 13, 2018 of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), directing it to dilute its promoter shareholding to 20 per cent of its paid-up voting equity capital by December 31, 2018 and to 15 per cent by March 31, 2020.The high court had on December 17 refused to pass any order, granting the bank interim relief by way of extension of the deadline of December 31, 2018.It had then directed the RBI to file its affidavit in response to the petition by January 17, 2019.The petition was on Thursday mentioned before a division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and Revati Mohite Dere by counsels of the RBI and the bank.The RBI counsel sought more time to file their affidavit.The bench accepted the request and posted the petition for hearing on March 12.According to the bank's plea, the RBI had initially asked it to only dilute promoter shareholding of its paid-up capital. However, the impugned letter sought dilution of paid-up voting equity capital.As per the plea, after receiving the letter from RBI, the bank wrote two letters - one on September 4, 2018 to the RBI and the other on September 24, 2018 - to Reserve Bank's governor seeking clarification.But, the bank did not get any reply.On the last hearing, RBI counsel Venkatesh Dhond had opposed the plea and said the reason behind asking for promoter stake dilution is to ensure that the voting power is not in the hands of one single group.The bank in its petition termed RBI's directive as "arbitrary, without any authority of law and contrary to the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, and Article 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India"."Even assuming that RBI has the power to issue directions requiring reduction of promoter shareholding in banking companies, the said power can only be exercised, and has always been exercised by the RBI, with reference to the petitioner's paid-up capital and not in relation to its paid-up voting equity capital," the petition mentioned.The bank had sought that the high court quash and set aside the RBI directions to dilute the promoter stake. It also prayed the court to declare that the reduction of promoter shareholding shall stand complied with, if it is achieved as a percentage of the paid-up capital and not the paid-up voting equity capital of the bank. PTI SP GK GVS