PropEquity partners Wharton School for research on Indian real estate

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Real estate data and analytics firm PropEquity Monday said it has entered a knowledge partnership with Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, to focus on research on the Indian realty sector. Through the collaboration, the team at Wharton and PropEquity aim to work on data, research and market intelligence for Indian real estate sector, the company said in a statement. The goal will be to use the intelligence to study a variety of topics such as price movements of residential projects along with their construction journey, impact of delays on demand and supply in micro markets, and the impact of recent reforms such as goods and services tax (GST) and Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA) on supply, absorption and pricing. PropEquity would be our partner in understanding the evolution of the Indian residential real estate market, said Santosh Anagol, Associate Professor of Business and Public Policy at Wharton. "This brings us one step closer to our initial public offer (IPO) plans; and is in line with our business expansion strategy to partner with real estate expertise from across the world through strategic alliances and joint ventures," Samir Jasuja, founder and MD at PropEquity. Gurgaon-headquartered PropEquity focuses on residential and commercial data and analytics and caters to over 150 of the largest financial institutions, banks, private equity funds and developers.