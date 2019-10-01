Proper Waste Segregation: An Active Step Towards Saving Mother Earth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GUWAHATI, Assam, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Bollywood singer-songwriter Angaraag Mahanta, also known as Papon, is recently seen in a video tweeted by 'Swachh Bharat Mission- Gramin, Assam' through their official Twitter handle, where he is speaking about the importance of waste segregation and the ill-effects of single-use plastic (SUP). He threw light on the need for segregating waste and contributed in his own little way towards the betterment of the environment by trying to raise awareness regarding the same.Bollywood singer-song writer Papon- recently took up an initiative towards management of plastic waste along with SBM-G, Assam. The singer has worked with many organizations and activists towards environment conservation, back in his hometown-Assam, and therefore, is well-aware that waste management is the need of the hour. Therefore, he decided to address this noble cause and become a part of it.In a recent video shared by Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin, Assam, the singer has placed an appeal before the citizens of Assam to segregate waste at the household level and adopt the habit of composting since in this way, all of them can contribute towards a clean and green Assam. Papon further said that knowingly or unknowingly, we have contributed a lot towards harming the environment by using single-use plastic bags and later discarding them without giving it any thought.Before this video aired across various social networks, there was another video posted on the said organization's official Twitter handle wherein Papon is being offered prasad in an SUP (Single-Use Plastic) bag, to which he says, "The prasad is usually a blessing for us but this one in a plastic bag happens to be a curse for both-us and the environment, So, I request everyone to stop using SUPs and carry a shopping bag every time we visit a vegetable market since this will inculcate the practice of refusing plastic bags whenever they are being offered." He further added," This plastic bag is harmful and I request everyone to stop using SUP bags to save our planet."Now, everyone is well-aware of the fact that honourable Prime Minister- Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has initiated an active movement to call a ban on the use of SUP in the country and has urged the citizens to start a revolution against SUP on Late Shri. Mahatma Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary (2nd October, 2019). Furthermore, being one of the greatest visionaries of our country, Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji has also placed a collective appeal before corporates and prominent individuals across various fields to help phase out SUP so that we can completely curb it from our environment and save generations to come from its ill-effects. In line with the Honourable Prime Minister's initiative, SBMG-Assam has roped in Papon for the #SwachhataHiSeva2019 Mission.In the past, Papon has actively supported many other social causes such as the Assam River Dolphin Conservation Project and 'Clean the Brahmaputra' Mission in Assam. He had also raised a considerable amount of fund for Assam Flood Relief through means of a concert that he'd organized with few others from Bollywood. He wishes to contribute towards the betterment of nature in every possible way since he believes that there is a dire need to educate people regarding this ever-evolving environmental crisis so that new innovative practices can be found to tackle it together.About Swachh Bharat Mission- Gramin, Assam:Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on 2nd October 2014, with a view to accelerating the efforts in achieving universal sanitation coverage, its prime focus being cleanliness. The Mission managed to gather huge positive response and created a wave of change ensuring hygiene, waste management and sanitation across the nation. The basic aim of SBM(G), Assam is to make the state free of the 'Open Defecation Practice' by 2019. The Mission has brought about a drastic improvement in the general quality of life by promoting cleanliness, hygiene & eliminating open defecation and effect behavioural change regarding healthy sanitation practices. PWRPWR