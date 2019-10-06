Property attachment proceedings initiated against SP's Kairana MLA

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has allowed police to initiate property attachment proceedings against "absconding" SP MLA Nahid Hasan, who was booked for allegedly misbehaving with an officer and driving a vehicle without valid documents, officials said on Sunday.During the hearing on the police's application seeking property attachment proceedings against Hasan on Saturday, the court also asked the MLA to surrender before it, the officials said.Police have started attachment proceeding under Section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said.On September 9, an officer had stopped Hasan for checking his SUV's documents but the MLA allegedly misbehaved with him.Later, it was found that Hasan's vehicle was not registered, Kumar said. PTI CORR ADAD