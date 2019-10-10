Property dealer carrying reward of Rs 50,000 nabbed for cheating

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A property dealer carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 over his arrest has been nabbed for allegedly cheating people with fake property sales. Rakesh Kumar Madan was recently apprehended from Noida by a special operation squad of the Crime Branch, said DCP (crime branch) B K Singh. "He had cheated some persons to the tune of approximately Rs 1.30 crore on the pretext of selling property through fake documents. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 had been declared by the Delhi Police for information leading to his arrest," he said. Madan worked as a property dealer and had allegedly taken Rs 50 lakh and Rs 85 lakh from two parties as part payment on the pretext of selling flats to them in the Paschim Vihar area, said the officer. "The documents provided by the accused to his customers were found to be fake. After taking the money, the accused had absconded," he said. Madan was previously involved in four cases of cheating and dispossession, added the officer. PTI VIT AQS