Property dealer shot at in Ludhiana, injured

Ludhiana, Nov 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old property dealer was shot at by an unidentified bike-borne assailant in Simlapuri locality here Thursday, police said. The incident took place near the victim's house here. Dharmpal Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical head injury, police said. A probe into the matter was underway and CCTV footage of the area was being examined, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said.