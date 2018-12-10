Property dealer shot dead in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants shot dead a property dealer apparently over an old enmity in Muzaffarnagar district, a senior police official said Monday.SSP Sudhir Kumar said the miscreants came on a motorbike and shot Niraj Chouhan, 40, in Khatoli town Sunday evening.Chouhan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.Kumar said police suspect old enmity to be the reason for the killing.An investigation is underway. PTI CORR ABHABH