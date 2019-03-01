Property dealer shot dead in Rohini

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) A 52-year-old property dealer was shot dead at his office by a man in Rohini area's Jain Nagar on Friday, police said. The Begumpur police station was informed about the incident at 3:45 pm, they said.Sanjeev Sharma was taken to the Brahmshakti hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.The man, who had covered his face, arrived on a motorcycle and shot Sharma in his office in Jai Nagar, police said.Preliminary investigation revealed that during the time of the incident a minor boy there. The office is of Yashdeep, the officer said.Sharma was a property dealer for the past seven to eight years, Mishra said, adding that police are probing all angles.The DCP said as per witnesses a man came on a motorcycle. The vehicle did not have a complete registration number, he said. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area are also being examined, Mishra said. The body has been shifted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP AMP ANBANB