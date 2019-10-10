scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Property of notorious gangster worth Rs 30 lakh seized under gangster act

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 10 (PTI) District authorities have seized the property of a notorious gangster valued at Rs 30 lakh in the district, officials said on Thursday. District Magistrate Selva Kumari said that on the recommendation of police the property of Brahm Singh Kurthal which was acquired by illegal means was seized under the gangster act. More than 27 cases were lodged against Singh here. PTI CORR AAR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos