Proposed 'Bhim Mahasangam' has rattled AAP, Cong: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The BJP's proposed assembly of people from backward classes, 'Bhim Mahasangam', at Ramleela Ground on January 6 has rattled the AAP and the Congress, the party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari said Friday. At the event 5,000 kg of 'samrasta khichdi' will be cooked in one utensil using rice and lentils collected from around three lakh Dalit households in the national capital with an aim to create a world record. The programme is meant for spreading positive energy, Tiwari said. "The 'samrasta khichdi' is meant for creating positive energy and wellbeing of people, but it has rattled AAP and Congress," Tiwari said in a press conference."A world record of cooking 3,000 kg khichdi in one utensil is in the name of Nagpur chef Vishnu Manohar. The same person will create a new record by cooking 5,000 kg of samrasta khichdi in one utensil at the event," Tiwari said. The event is being organised by the BJP's SC Morcha. SC Morcha activists distributed 14 lakh pamphlets during the collection of rice and lentil and apprised people about the public welfare schemes of the Modi government.