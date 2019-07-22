Proposed changes in RTI Act are regressive: Aruna Roy

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) The bill proposing changes in the RTI Act is regressive and aimed at undermining the independence of information commissions, social activist Aruna Roy said here. It is a matter of grave concern that the amendments to the RTI law were introduced in complete secrecy and in flagrant violation of the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy of the Central government, which mandates public disclosure and consultation on draft legislations, Roy told reporters at a press conference on Monday. She said owing to "the undemocratic way of its introduction", the contents of the draft amendments were not known by MPs, citizens and the media till the bill was circulated to members of the Lok Sabha on the eve of its introduction. The RTI Amendment Bill, 2019, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, seeks to amend the RTI Act in order to empower the central government to unilaterally decide the tenure, salary, allowances and other terms of service of Information Commissioners at the Centre and states, she added. RTI Campaign Rajasthan, the organisation which pushed for the enactment of the RTI Act in the country, wholly rejects the amendments introduced by the NDA government, and demands that they be withdrawn with immediate effect, Roy said. PTI AG INDIND