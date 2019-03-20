PropTiger-Housing looking to acquire home rental platform for expansion

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Singapore-based Elara Technologies, which owns three realty portals PropTiger, Housing and Makaan, is actively looking to acquire rental housing platform for providing end-to-end services from listing to brokerage in this growing segment, sources said.The News Corp and Softbank backed company is in discussion with a couple of startups which have home rental platforms for acquisition, they said.In August 2018, Elara Technologies had raised USD 35 million (around Rs 245 crore) as debt from Citi Singapore to invest in new products, technology and for expansion.Elara Techologies formed realty portal PropTiger.com in 2011 and later acquired Makaan.com in May 2015 and Housing.com in January 2017 to create India's largest full service online-to-offline real estate platform. PropTiger is into housing brokerage business and helps developers in selling flats available in primary market, while Housing.com is a classified platform for both developers and brokers who need to buy a package for listing of their properties on the website.Makaan.com is a free marketplace where brokers list properties for buy-sell as well as renting. A certain fee is charged by Makaan after transaction is closed. For buy-sell of properties in the secondary market, Makaan charges Rs 8,000-15,000 per transaction depending on the location. For renting, it gets Rs 3,000-6,000 per transaction.Besides debt of USD 35 million, Elara Technologies has raised USD 105 million so far from investors as equity. News Corp and its Australia-based group firm REA, Softbank, SAIF Partners, and Accel Partners are major shareholders in the company.Dhruv Agarwala, the CEO of all three portals, had said in August 2018 that Elara Technologies was growing at a rate of more than 50 per cent year-on-year.The debt funding would catalyse the next phase of growth and build its leadership in the rapidly expanding digital real estate space in India, he had said. PTI MJH MJH ANUANU