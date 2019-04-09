Protect historic stones derooted from Kannanur forest: HC

Madurai, Apr 9 (PTI) The Madras High Court bench here Tuesday directed the forest department personnel and other government officials to protect the derooted age-oldstones in the Kannanur reserve forest in Pudukottai district that were kept on the roadside.Justices N Kirubakaran S S Sundar, who were hearing a public interest litigation in this regard, said the central and the state government officials should take steps to preservethe historial sites with the assistance of police.The forest officials, who had de-rooted the rare stones like menhir, cairn, dolmen and cist and others, have been directed to give protection to them, the judges said.Also, the district jurisdictional forest officer is directed to preserve them as they have archaeological and historical value, they said.The central and the state governments should depute an officer to visit the site to ascertain the age of the stones, they said.The officer should find out whether there was any inscription on the stones and file a report on them, the judges said and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks. PTI SSN NVG KJKJKJ