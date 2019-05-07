Protect woman threatened for ties with man belonging to another caste: HC

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) The Bombay High Court directed the Pune Police on Tuesday to ensure safety of a 19-year-old law student and look into her allegations of facing threat to life due to her relationship with a man belonging to another caste.The petitioner, Priyanka Shete, approached the highcourt last week through her counsel Nitin Satpute.A vacation bench of Justices M S Karnik and R I Chagladirected the Talegaon MIDC police in Pune to look into Shete's complaint and take appropriate steps to ensure her safety.Shete, a second year law student, said in her petitionthat while she belonged to the Maratha community, she was in love with her coursemate Viraj Aghwade, who hailed from the Matang community, considered a "lower caste" in the state.As per Shete's plea, the man was from a "poor family"and her parents were against the inter-caste relationship andwere threatening her that if she continued meetingAwghade, they will "kill both of them".Shete alleged that her parents had been "torturing her" and in February this year, tired of such torture, she attempted suicide by consuming some medicines.She was later admitted to Pavna hospital in Punewhere, after necessary treatment, doctors referred the matteras a medico-legal case to the Talegaon police which did not take any action, her counsel told the court.In March this year, Shete's paternal uncle alsothreatened her by pointing a country-made pistol at her,Satpute alleged.He urged the court to direct the police to ensure Shete's safety.The state government, however, told the bench thatShete must be directed to make a specific complaint at thepolice station concerned.At this, the bench directed a Talegaon MIDC policestation officer, who was present in the high court, to lookinto Shete's allegations and ensure her safety. PTI AYA GK DVDV