Protest against stray cattle menace temporarily suspended in UP's Mathura

Mathura, Jan 6 (PTI) Farmers protesting against the stray cattle menace here Sunday temporarily suspended their agitation after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet empowered urban and rural civic bodies to run temporary shelters for stray animals. "On the assurance of the district administration, we have suspended the agitation for a fortnight," Raj Kumar Tomar, district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait group) said. He said the agitation will be remain suspended till January 10, the deadline set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for setting up of cowsheds. A few days back, residents of Mathura had locked up herds of stray animals, especially cows, in government schools because they were allegedly damaging crops. Subsequently, the district administration had made arrangements for over 3,000 bovines in different gaushalas. Later, the state cabinet approved the proposal for setting up cowsheds at the village-level. "We have not only made adjustment for over 4,000 cattle in different gaushalas, a meeting of 25 village pradhans, gaushala owners and NGOs running gaushalas has been called to find a permanent solution to the problem," District Magistrate (DM) Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. PTI Corr IJT