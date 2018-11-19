Protest outside Haryana Bhawan against Khattar's remark on rape incidents

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A group of people Monday staged a protest outside the Haryana Bhawan here, demanding an apology from state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his controversial remark on rape incidents.According to a statement, activists of All India Democratic Womens Association, All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan, Democratic Youth Federation of India and Students Federation of India staged the protest."We demand that either Khattar apologies to the women of India through the media or resign from the post immediately to save the honour of women of India," it read.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Sunday condemned Khattar's controversial remark on rape incidents, and raised the issue of their security in that state.At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar had said, "The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and happens even today. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased."The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument... an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said.However, Khattar had on Sunday said his statement had been twisted and that the issue should not be politicised. PTI BUN GVS