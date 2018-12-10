Protest outside Pak high commission seeking protection of human rights of Sikhs

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Alleging atrocities on Sikhs in Pakistan, activists of an NGO Monday staged a protests outside the Pakistan High Commission here demanding protection of human rights of Sikhs in that country.More than 250 volunteers of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal marched towards the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, demanding justice and protection of human rights of Sikhs and other minorities in the neighbouring country, a release stated.After the demonstration, a five-people delegation of the NGO met officials of the mission and handed over documents related to the alleged atrocities on Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan and demanded protection of their interests.During the protests, the volunteers carried placards and banners with messages like 'Save Human Rights', 'Stop Forced Conversion', 'Save Sikh Girls', 'Stop Harassing Sikhs in Pakistan', 'Dont Grab Gurudwara Land', 'Stop Distorting Sikh History' and others, the release said. PTI ACB NSD