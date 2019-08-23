Protest over trader's death in Gautam Buddh Nagar; over 100 booked for attacking policemen

/R Noida (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Over 100 people were booked for allegedly assaulting policemen and vandalising police vehicles during a protest in Jewar near Greater Noida over the death of a local trader, officials said on Friday. The trader, Deepak Singh, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly thrashed by four men after an argument broke out between them when they all were having alcohol on the night of August 18, a police spokesperson said. "Following the attack, Deepak was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for treatment where he succumbed on Thursday," he said When his body was brought to Jewar, between 100 to 150 people from Baina village gathered in the town. They began a protest and blocked the road, demanding police action against the accused, the spokesperson said. "Police reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. As the officers spoke to the villagers, some miscreants from the crowd attacked police vehicles, broke windshield of one police SUV and hurt personnel," he said. The situation, however, was soon brought under control, the spokesperson said. "A case has been registered over the violence on Thursday night against 15 identified persons and 100 unidentified. They have been charged under relevant sections for blockading the road, violence and assaulting policemen," he said. The spokesperson said an FIR under IPC section 308 (culpable homicide) was also lodged over the killing of Singh after a complaint by his brother. The accused in the Singh's case have been identified as Satish, Munendra, Kuldeep and Ravindra and two of them have been arrested. The searches are on to nab the other duo, he said. PTI KIS AQS