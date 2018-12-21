Protocol not followed in invitation for Morni event: Hry health minister

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Haryana Health and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij Friday alleged that protocol was not followed in inviting him to the world herbal forest project's inauguration in Panchkula and shot off a letter to the chief secretary seeking action.Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the project at Morni hills Thursday in the presence of Forests' Minister Rao Narbir Singh and Yoga Guru Ramdev, among others. The health minister, however, was not present at the event.My name was printed on the invitation card (among the dignitaries who were to be present at the event), but before doing so my consent was not taken. That invitation card, too, was received in my office through ordinary post hours before the function was to take place," Vij said. He said as per protocol, a senior officer should have informed him about the project's inauguration function. "However, that was not done and I was not aware at all about the event. Moreover, in my letter to the chief secretary, I have raised objection as to how my name was printed in the card without my consent. No one checked whether I was available for the function or not," the health minister said .Vij was actively involved when the project was conceived nearly three years ago and also when the Haryana forest department signed an agreement in January last year with Patanjali Anusandhan Sansthan Divya Yog Mandir Trust, Haridwar, for developing the project.On Thursday, after inaugurating the project, Khattar had announced setting up of a corporation to promote ayurveda and herbal medicines in Haryana."I have written to the chief secretary that action be taken against the officers responsible for the lapse as my and my government's reputation gets affected by lapse on part of some official or officials who have indulged in gross indiscipline, the health minister said.In the past, tweets of Vij, a five-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment, had left his party and the government red-faced on couple of occasions.In February 2015, three months after the BJP had formed government in Haryana, Vij had put the it in an embarrassing position when he took a veiled dig at Chief Minister Khattar on Twitter, mentioning, "Thank You Chief Minister For Taking Keen Interest into My Departments. I am Relaxed.Vij was then apparently upset with Khattar, who had launched a number of programmes and schemes pertaining to the departments handled by him.At that time, Khattar had launched the government's "Khelega Haryana -Badega Haryana" campaign at Moti Lal Nehru Sports School in Rai in Sonepat district while Vij was away in Kerela, in connection with the National Games. PTI SUN ANBANB