Proud of our son, says family of slain CRPF jawan from Kangra

Dharamshala, Feb 15 (PTI) For the family of Tilak Raj, one of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack, it has been a wide pendulum swing from birth to death.The 30-year-old from Jawali in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district left home just three days before Thursday's strike, one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, following the birth of his son last month. He also leaves behind another son, just three years old, his parents and his elder brother. His parents Rama Ram and Bimala Devi said they were proud their son had laid down his life for the country. The family, and the entire village of Dhewa, was stunned when news of the attack came in. We have lost our son but want Pakistan to be given a forceful reply so it doesn't have the courage to carry out such an attack again," his father said. "Tilak Raj was injured in this attack and succumbed to his injuries in the army hospital in Kashmir yesterday," added Sandeep Kumar, deputy commissioner of Kangra. Awaiting the body for the last rites, the family is stricken with grief, the official said.Officials said his body will reach Pathankot airport on Friday evening where Food Supply Minister Kishan Kapoor, Sandeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial will be present. The family has asked the state government to give Tilak Raj's sons government jobs when they grow up. Chief Minister Jayaram Thakur, who has announced Rs 20 lakh for the martyr's family, is likely to be in Dheva for the last rites on Saturday morning. He also spoke to Tilak Raj's father over the phone to say that the entire state stands behind them in their hour of mourning. State minister Kishan Kapoor and legislator Arjun Singh also met the family and gave them a cheque of Rs 5 lakh for the family as immediate help.The Congress and the BJP both welcomed the announcement of cash compensation to help the family. Governor Acharya Debavrat has cancelled the dinner for legislators in Raj Bhavan.