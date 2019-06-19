Proud of who you have become over the years: Amarinder to Rahul

(Eds: Adding a word in last para) /R Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday on Wednesday. "Wish you a very happy birthday, dear @RahulGandhi. Proud of who you have become over the years; I see my dear friend (late) Rajiv (Gandhi) in you," Singh tweeted. "May God bless you with a long, healthy and prosperous life," the chief minister said. Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also wished good health and a long life to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 49 on Wednesday. PTI SUNHMB