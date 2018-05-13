Provide list of mineral blocks likely to be auctioned this fiscal: Centre to states

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Centre has sought from states like Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand and Odisha the list of the mineral blocks likely to go under the hammer in the current fiscal, besides the status of the statutory clearances of those mines that have been auctioned.

In a letter to states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnantaka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the mines ministry asked for "the list of blocks expected to be auctioned in 2018-19 (and) status of statutory clearances for each of the auctioned block."

Besides, the Centre has also asked states to provide information in respect of the issue pertaining to Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana and adoption of new accounting procedure for National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

"The state governments are requested to provide...action plan for implementation of star rating for minor minerals, capacity building for improvement in star rating of mines," the mines ministry said.

Minister of state for mines and coal Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary had said in March that a total of 36 mineral blocks are at various stages of auction process.

That apart, from 2015-16 till date, 34 mineral blocks have already gone under the hammer, the minister had then said.

The mineral auction rules have been amended by the mines ministry to make the auction process simpler and help the states auction mineral blocks quickly.

The major amendments in the rules include providing more flexibility to state governments in the auction process, relaxation in net worth requirement for increased participation of bidders and adjustment of upfront payment in full at the earliest as against the revenue share mode, the minister said. PTI SID MKJ MKJ