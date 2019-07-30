Provide requisite training to bike ambulance riders, HC tells Delhi govt

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the AAP government to provide requisite training to paramedics who would be riding bike-ambulances or First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) in the congested areas. With the direction a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of a plea opposing the Delhi government's FRV pilot project meant for congested areas of the national capital where ambulances cannot reach on time. The petition had contended that the bikes would be ridden by Assistant Ambulance Officers (AAOs) who have no paramedical training and presently accompany the ambulance drivers. The Delhi government refuted the allegations in the plea, saying that AAOs are paramedics and were qualified to provide medical aid and stabilise a patient to await arrival of an ambulance, if required. The government alleged that the petition was filed on behalf of a section of AAOs who were not in favour of the project. It said the project, which was launched in February this year, was running till July when the AAOs went on strike and added that it would be operational again once they come back. After hearing both sides, the bench said it was satisfied with how the government was running the pilot project. It asked the government to provide basic or advanced training as required and where necessary, looking at the need of the situation. The petitioner, Satakashi Verma, had contended in her plea that the decision to launch the FRVs was taken without carrying out proper research. Under the proposed scheme, the FRVs are to be operated by trained paramedics who will carry a basic first aid kit, medicines and other requisite items."It is anticipated that portable oxygen cylinder, glucometer, LED torch, fingertip pulse oximeter, nebulizer, digital blood pressure apparatus, laryngoscope, adult and paediatric ambu bags, masks, bandages, gauze and cotton rolls are among the medical equipment that the bikes will carry. "In total the rider would be carrying around 25 to 30 kgs on the ambulance bike," the petition had said, adding that it would also be equipped with a GPS device. PTI HMP SKV SA