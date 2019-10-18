Provide security to interfaith couple, HC tells police

Jabalpur (MP), Oct 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered police protection for a Mumbai-based Muslim woman and a Hindu man who married against the wishes of their parents. A single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi directed the Jabalpur superintendent of police to provide protection to the couple who want to go to Mumbai's Khar police station to record their statements, the petitioners' counsel Pankaj Dubey told PTI. The father of Zehra Abbas Mithiborwala (22) had lodged a complaint against her husband, Jabalpur-resident Vikram Raj Singh (38), with the Khar police station, following which the Mumbai police called the couple for recording of statement, Dubey said. He said the couple got their marriage registered last Friday. Disposing the petition, the court directed the Jabalpur SP to provide security to the couple and consider the grievance of the petitioners if they approach him, Dubey said. The couple have also sent an email message to the Mumbai police commissioner and Khar police station authorities for police protection while in Mumbai, Dubey added. PTI CORR LAL MAS BNMHMB