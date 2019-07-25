Providing Aadhaar details for 'parivar pehchan patra' purely voluntary: Khattar

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said providing Aadhaar details to government officials for preparing family identification cards in the state would be "purely voluntary".Giving Aadhaar details is purely voluntary and not mandatory, said Khattar, replying to a question in a news conference here while launching a new 'Parivar Pehchan Patra" portal.The 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family identification cards) are being prepared by the state to ensure automatic delivery of various services to the beneficiary citizens.These cards would be prepared for both joint and nuclear families with a 14-digit identification number allocated to each family.At present, there are about 55 lakh families in the state, having a population of over 2.5 crore. All families in the state are to be covered under the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' scheme. The state's Department of Planning is implementing the scheme as its nodal agency. Khattar also sought to assure people that the family data collected under the scheme would remain protected and would be used by the government departments concerned only for delivery of various services to the beneficiary citizens.A data base, to be finalised in this exercise, would serve as a base for preparing all welfare policies and programmes of the government, he said.All deputy commissioners of the state too joined the event of portal launch through video conference.The 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' will provide a unique identity to the complete family and it would have name of the head of the family on its top," the chief minister said."The name of the family members will be added to the 'Patra' right after his birth and after marriage of a girl her name will be transferred to the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' of her in-laws, he added. Replying to a question, Khattar said migrant families can upload their information on this portal and after leaving the state and their previous information will be removed. Three digits of the 14-digit family identification number in the card will refer to the family's native village and five digits to the family itself, said the chief minister, adding no individual digit will be there for the citizens.Finance Minister Abhimanyu,Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, T V S N Prasad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, among others were present on the occasion. PTI SUN RAXRAX