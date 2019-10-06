Providing good governance is top priority: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said providing good governance to the people is the top priority of the state government and asserted that transparency and accountability is being ensured at every level. Gehlot was addressing the people at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Digambar Jain Girls Hostel in Dungarpur district's Sagwara. He appreciated the effort towards promoting education for girls. The chief minister said the state government is promoting higher education for girls. In this budget, the government has announced to open 50 colleges, including those for women. Gehlot said all-round development is possible only with social harmony and by following the ideals and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. He said the government is committed to the upliftment of every class and public welfare decisions are being taken. He said in his last tenure, the 'Chief Minister's Free Medicine and Screening Scheme' was started, which was a "huge success". Now, the government will open a Nandishala in every Panchayat Samiti for the conservation and promotion of cow progeny, Gehlot added. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said the Mahi Dam has made a big contribution to the well-being of the entire Wagad region. Also, the area is undergoing all-round development with schemes like Medical College and Tribal University. Cooperative Minister Udai lal Anjana said Gandhi's ideals are relevant even today and people should imbibe them and move forward. PTI AG CK