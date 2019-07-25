Provision to provide jobs to elderly, differently-abled will be made in MGNREGA: Pilot

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said a separate provision will be made to provide jobs to the elderly and the differently-abled under rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA.Workers, poor people, farmers, backward classes in the state are being made financially strong through employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a statement quoted Pilot as saying at an event which was attended by representatives and officials from all districts under the scheme.The event was also attended by representatives of various social organisations."A separate provision would be made to provide jobs to the elderly and the differently-abled under MGNREGA," the deputy chief minister said.Pilot said there is a need to take MGNREGA to new heights not only in Rajasthan, but also in the country.Work related to water conservation and water management, ground water recharge, etc, has been included in the scheme. It is a demand-based scheme in which the demand of employment of rural labourers has been given priority in the state, he said. PTI AG DIVDIV